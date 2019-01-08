Cultura

Gogol Bordello, Anna Calvi e outras confirmações para o EDP Vilar de Mouros

ERIC THAYER

O punk cigano dos Bordello volta a Portugal um ano depois da última visita e a cantora britânica regressa com um novo álbum, "Hunter".

Entre as outras novidades estão também os Clan of Xymox e os The Wedding Present.

O festival mais antigo do país realiza-se entre 22 e 24 de agosto e já tinha no cartaz os nomes de Prophets of Rage ou Skunk Anansie.

Relacionados

Na Homepage

Últimas